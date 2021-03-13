MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJO LP bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.