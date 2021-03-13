MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Update

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 737,500 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 11th total of 1,957,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other MedMen Enterprises news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 1,364,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $272,870.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Friday. 3,217,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,276,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.