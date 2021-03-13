MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.