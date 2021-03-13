MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.52

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 32716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

