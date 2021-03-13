McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $162,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

