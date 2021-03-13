McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $261,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

