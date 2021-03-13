McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT Raised to $30.50

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 20,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

