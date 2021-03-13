Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

MEC stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

