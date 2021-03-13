Max Property Group Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $2,005.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006402 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

