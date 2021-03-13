Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $51.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.05 million. Materialise posted sales of $51.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.96 million to $229.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $266.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.68 million to $270.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

MTLS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 606,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -533.88 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

