Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,555 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $766,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $382.71. 2,467,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

