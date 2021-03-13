Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,555 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Mastercard worth $766,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.44.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.