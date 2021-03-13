Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,986,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMMW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
