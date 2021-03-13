Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.91. 3,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,778. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

