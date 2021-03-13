Martin P. Connor Sells 10,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TOL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

