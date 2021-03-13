Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 399,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 777,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

MBII has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

