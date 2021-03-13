Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,763 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.82% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $102,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,233. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

