Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

