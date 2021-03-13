MarketPeak Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00653802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025523 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Token Trading

