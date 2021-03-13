Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.75 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

