Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $47,036,520. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

