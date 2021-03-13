Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) rose 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 19,098,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 38,182,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,036,520 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

