Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $8.29 on Friday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Manitex International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

