Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.57. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$667.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

