Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.51). Macy’s reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. 27,036,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

