Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $623,523,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,215.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,195.55.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
