Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $623,523,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,215.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,195.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

