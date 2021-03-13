Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 235,877 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 235,877 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.