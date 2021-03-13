Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,083 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $469.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

