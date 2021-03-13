Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,373 shares of company stock worth $23,926,816. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

