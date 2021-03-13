Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $50.63 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.