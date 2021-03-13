Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.08 Million in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $39,427,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 28,075 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $243,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane R. Garrett bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,771 shares of company stock worth $488,540 over the last quarter.

HYMC stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

