Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

