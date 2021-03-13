Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 107,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 146,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.