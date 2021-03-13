Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,731 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.