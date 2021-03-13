Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $73.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

