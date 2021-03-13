Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

TEL opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

