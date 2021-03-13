Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $275.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.65 and a 200 day moving average of $262.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,214 shares of company stock worth $56,859,387. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

