Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $205.93 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.