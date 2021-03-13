Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of OR opened at $11.29 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

