Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,045 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

