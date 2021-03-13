Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 267 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2,474.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 105,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 100,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

