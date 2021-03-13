Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,974.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $270.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.30. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.