Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 656.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

