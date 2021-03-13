Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,490 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,832,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock worth $109,744,991.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.