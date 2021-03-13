Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 495 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.