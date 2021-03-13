Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,772 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $6,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $76.19 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $76.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

