Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,134 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

