Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,082 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $95.77 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,220 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,314. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

