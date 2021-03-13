Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

