M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.29.

MDC opened at $57.48 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,367. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $3,697,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 45.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

